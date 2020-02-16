Family Time Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Family Album: Birthday Parties, Pride Parades and More By Riley Cardoza February 16, 2020 Courtesy of Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram 7 2 / 7 Tropical Trip The couple celebrated Christmas with their kids in Hawaii in December 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News