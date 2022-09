Dad Jokes

George said in March 2021 that Amal disciplines him instead of their children because he teaches Alexander and Ella “terrible things.” The actor explained in a March 2021 Today With Hoda & Jenna appearance: “I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother. … She’s like, ‘Really? That’s what they learned today?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, you know.’ The worst thing you can do is leave me alone with them for a long period of time.”