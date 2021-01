Mixed Feelings

George is “so glad” his two “knucklehead” kids have each other, although he was nervous ahead of the twins’ birth, he said during a November 2020 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. “I was up for one, you know? Because I’m old. All of a sudden it’s, like, two? You know, it’s hard to get me to not talk. And I just stood [at Amal’s ultrasound appointment] for, like, 10 minutes, just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘Two,’ silently.”