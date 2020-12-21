So Sneaky

George told Stephen Colbert in December 2020 that he gets his twins to stay “well-behaved” by pretending to be Santa Claus. “When they’re asleep in the morning — they sleep in the same bedroom — they start to make noises, and you can hear the two of them getting at each other,” the actor explained. “I stand outside the door and I go, ‘Oh hi Santa!’ And then you hear Santa is there and he’s like, ‘Ho ho ho!’ And I say, ‘What are you doing here, Santa?’ And he says, ‘Oh, I’m just making sure that the kids are being good kids.’ And you can hear them going, ‘We are Santa! We are!’”