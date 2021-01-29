Sweet Sacrifice

“My daughter is sick, as happens apparently with children, I didn’t know this,” Clooney joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June 2019. “So at 2:30, she woke us up on my birthday, and then at 4:30 in the morning. So then we put her in the bed, which you have to do because she’s crying and she’s unhappy. Then she takes over the bed. And then I realized that’s no good, so I covered all around the bed with pillows like a bouncy castle in case she falls off, and I went and slept in her nursery.”