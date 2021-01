What’s in a Name?

“We just didn’t want to have really dumb names …We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” George explained to ET in September 2017. “So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”