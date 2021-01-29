Up to Date

“They’re good kids,” Clooney said of Alexander and Ella on the Today show in May 2019. “They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already. Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that’s funny.”

He added: “They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with. They’re just completely different personalities, and they’re fun and smart. I mean, they already can … do all their ABC’s in Italian and in English, and I can’t do that in English.”