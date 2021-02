Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Tips

Since Gigi has seen the couple’s three daughters “blossom” away from the public eye, she went to them for advice. Lively, 33, told the magazine: “I told her you have to do what works for you. Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world. I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set.”