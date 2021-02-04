Her Parenting Tactics

“Everyone has a different answer,” Gigi said of parenting. “And that’s when you kind of realize that everyone figures it out for themselves. And you do it in your own way, and you can take bits and pieces from people, but you’re always going to end up doing it a little bit differently. This is our way.”

She and Malik are currently sleep training their baby and “sad” to have her out of their room. They’re also already thinking about the little one’s spirituality. “I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing,” Gigi said. “My dad, [Mohamed Hadid] is Muslim, and my mom grew up celebrating Christmas. I felt like I was allowed to learn about every religion when I was a kid. I think it’s good to take different pieces of different religions that you connect with, and I think that’s how we’ll do that.”