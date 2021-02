Khai’s Nursery

If the nursery’s decor was up to Malik, Khai would have a superhero-themed room, Gigi joked — but she has chosen a macramé cloud mobile, a rattan changing basket, embroidered pillows from Anthropologie and a framed poem the X Factor alum wrote for their baby. “I’ve been popping off on Etsy,” she said. “I really wanted to be working toward something, and the nursery really helped me feel like we were ready.”