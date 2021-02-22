Babies Gigi Hadid Turns Office Into Daughter Khai’s Playroom, Shares Unseen Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza February 22, 2021 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram 6 6 / 6 All Set Hadid ended the photo session, writing, “Nap time is over.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News