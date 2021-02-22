Babies

Gigi Hadid Turns Office Into Daughter Khai’s Playroom, Shares Unseen Pregnancy Pics

By
Gigi Hadid Turns Office Into Daughter Khai Playroom Shares Unseen Pregnancy Pics
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
6
4 / 6
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Mirror, Mirror

The actress pulled up her shirt to show her bare bump in May 2020.

Back to top