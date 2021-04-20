Babies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By
7 Months! See Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai’s Cutest Photos Flower Power
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
24
2 / 24
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Flower Power

Hadid and her daughter enjoyed “spring at the farm” in April 2021.

Back to top