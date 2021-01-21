Babies Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter’s Baby Album: Family Photos By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram 11 1 / 11 Milestone Moment “My girl,” Gigi captioned a January 2021 Instagram Story selfie. “Four months and THE BEST KID.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News