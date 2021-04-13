Babies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By
Mom at the Museum! Gigi Hadid Explores the Met With Daughter Khai Promo
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
22
2 / 22
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Mother-Daughter Date

The model explored the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Khai in April 2021.

Back to top