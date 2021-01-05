Babies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By
Gigi Hadid Baby Holding Her Finger
 Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram
10
1 / 10
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

So Sweet

“My girl,” Gigi captioned a January 2021 Instagram photo of her infant holding her pinky finger.

Back to top