Babies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By
Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Daughter Baby Album Family Photos
 Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram
32
27 / 32
podcast

Sunny Shot

She wrote via Instagram that she feels “a whole new kind of busy and tired” since becoming a mom.

Back to top