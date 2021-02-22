Babies Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos By Riley Cardoza February 22, 2021 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram 17 2 / 17 Sunset Shot The model went on to share a throwback photo of Malik pushing Khai in a stroller in December 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News