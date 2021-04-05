Babies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Their 1st Valentine’s Day as Parents
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
20
5 / 20
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Sweet Stroll

Malik pushed his daughter in a stroller while celebrating Valentine’s Day with Hadid in February 2021.

Back to top