Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Their 1st Valentine’s Day as Parents

Babies Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter’s Baby Album: Family Photos By Riley Cardoza February 15, 2021 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram 12 1 / 12 Sweet Stroll Malik pushed his daughter in a stroller while celebrating Valentine’s Day with Hadid in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News