Pregnancies

Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump Album: Revisit the Model’s Pregnancy Pics After Welcoming 1st Child With Zayn Malik

By
Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump Album: See the Model’s Pregnancy Pics
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
9
6 / 9
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Bare Bump

“Time flew,” Gigi captioned a close-up shot of her baby bump in September 2020.

Back to top