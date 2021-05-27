Pregnancies

Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump Album: Revisit the Model’s Pregnancy Pics After Welcoming 1st Child With Zayn Malik

By
Gigi Hadid Turns Office Into Daughter Khai Playroom Shares Unseen Pregnancy Pics
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
16
14 / 16
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Baring All

The then-pregnant star showed her bare stomach in May 2020.

Back to top