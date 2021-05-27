Pregnancies

Gigi Hadid’s Baby Bump Album: Revisit the Model’s Pregnancy Pics After Welcoming 1st Child With Zayn Malik

By
Gigi Hadid Turns Office Into Daughter Khai Playroom Shares Unseen Pregnancy Pics
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
16
13 / 16
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Zig Zag

She rocked a patterned dress in a June 2020 photo.

Back to top