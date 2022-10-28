Not ‘Just a Mom’

“If I ever hear someone saying, ‘She’s just a mom,’ it makes me angry. Being ‘just a mom’ is the foundation of everything,” Bündchen wrote in Lessons. “Being ‘just a mom’ ensures that our children have the foundation and support they need to succeed not just at work but at life. Millions of ‘just moms’ are busy raising future men and women who will someday influence the world in either positive or negative ways. Our culture likes to treat the daily multitasking that women perform as something to be expected. They’re not. There are a lot of mothers out there who make everything possible and everything happen, and I think they’re amazing.”