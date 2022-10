Struggling With Mom Guilt

After welcoming her kids, Bündchen admitted that she sometimes felt guilty about continuing to work. “I had all this horrible, self-imposed guilt,” she wrote in her book. “I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day.” Taking them with her didn’t always alleviate that feeling, either. “I was feeling guilty for that too,” she added. “Like, ‘Here we are on a plane and the baby is crying.’”