The Most Important Job

After Bündchen sparked controversy with her comments about breastfeeding, she explained that she didn’t mean for her remarks to sound as “black and white” as they did. “I am sure if I would just be sitting talking about my experiences with other mothers, we would just be sharing opinions. I understand that everyone has their own experience and opinions and I am not here to judge,” she wrote on her blog in August 2010. “I believe that bringing a life into this world is the single most important thing a person can undertake, and it can also be the most challenging. I think as mothers we are all just trying our best.”