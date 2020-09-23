Family Time

Granger Smith and Amber Smith’s Family Album: A Timeline of Their Major Milestones

By
Amber Smith pool swim with kids
 Courtesy of Amber Smith/Instagram
18
16 / 18
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

July 2020

“I don’t want to go to pools, I don’t want to be around swimming or any body of water for the most part, but I grin and bear it for my kiddos,” Amber captioned a summer selfie with London and Lincoln. “I’m grateful they aren’t traumatized to where they hate water. I’m grateful they still want to swim. I’m still, and always will be, nervous near any water. … It’s hard to push through, it’s hard to face your battles head on, but they deserve a ‘normal’ childhood. They deserve to have fun and not have a mom who lives in fear and holds them back.”

Back to top