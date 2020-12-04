Caterina Scorsone

The Station 19 star said in a March 2019 “Motherly” podcast episode that her second daughter’s Down syndrome diagnosis changed her concept of motherhood. “I loved Eliza so much because she was so clever, and she was so beautiful and she was so funny … but all those things were external qualities,” she explained at the time. “It forced me to realize that I was loving my other daughter and everyone, including myself, for absolutely the wrong reason. I was loving people for their external qualities and not for their essence.”