Chandra Wilson

The Texas native welcomed Sarina, Joylin and Michael, and her eldest daughter suffers from a real-life medical mystery, cyclic vomiting syndrome. “I started looking for patterns,” Wilson exclusively explained to Us in March 2017. “I started looking for patterns. When you are the parent of someone who is a chronic pain sufferer, you end up creating these binders for all of the hospital stays so you can keep track of every visit and any new thing that comes out.”