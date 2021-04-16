Kids

Jax Taylor, Teddi Mellencamp and More Bravo Parents Who Named Their Kids Cruz

By
Jax Taylor, Teddi Mellencamp and More Bravo Parents Who Named Their Kids Cruz
 Courtesy of Wendy Osefo/Instagram
5
5 / 5
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Wendy Osefo

As for the Real Housewives of Potomac star, her son’s name is spelled Kruz.

Back to top