Real Talk Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s Best Quotes About Their Split, Coparenting Their 3 Sons By Riley Cardoza April 13, 2020 Broadimage/Shutterstock 10 7 / 10 July 2016 The Grammy winner referred to her failed marriage as “torture” in a Harper’s Bazaar interview. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s Rowing Photos Released in College Admission Scandal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News