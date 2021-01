Adjustment Period

“I’ve been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they’ve been,” Paltrow said of her kids’ quarantine experience in January 2021, noting that Moses has had the “hardest” time. “I think it’s hard socially. … I think it’s very hard to be 14 and … it’s tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed.”