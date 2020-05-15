Sweet 16

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy,” Paltrow captioned her daughter’s 16th birthday tribute in May 2020 via Instagram. “You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”