Sweet 16

“@mosesmartin you are 16 today. I’m not sure how I’m writing that number,” Paltrow captioned an April 2022 Instagram post. “You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama. I’m savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday.”