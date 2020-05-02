Too Transparent

“All kids are tapped into the mother’s Wifi, even if you’re acting like everything is OK,” the Oscar winner said during a June 2020 “The goop Podcast” episode. “You can have a smile on your face, [but] they know everything. It never occurred to me that my unprocessed emotion could be given to my children, but the closer I got to myself, the more you give the kids a space to have their own feelings because they’re not worried about ‘What’s this emotion I’m feeling?’ It allows them to grow in an emotionally resolved space.”