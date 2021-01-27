Pregnant!

Halsey Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Alev Aydin: See the Baby Bump Photo

By
Halsey Pregnant Baby Bump
Halsey Sam Dameshek
3
1 / 3
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Keeping It Colorful

Halsey’s rainbow top matched her makeup.

Back to top