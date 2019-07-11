Photos Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince William and Duchess Kate Enjoy Family Polo Day With Kids By Sarah Hearon July 11, 2019 James Whatling/MEGA 18 19 / 18 Motherly Duties Kate knelt down on the grass with a bouncing Louis on her lap as Charlotte looked on from above. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News