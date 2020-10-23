Babies ‘Harry Potter’ Babies: See Which Stars Have Welcomed Children Over the Years By Riley Cardoza October 23, 2020 LRNYC / MEGA 3 2 / 3 Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome The couple have yet to share their daughter’s name. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News