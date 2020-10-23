Babies

‘Harry Potter’ Babies: See Which Stars Have Welcomed Children Over the Years

By
Scarlett Hefner Harry Potter Babies Which Stars Have Welcomed Children Over the Years
 Courtesy of Scarlett Hefner/Instagram
3
3 / 3
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Scarlett Hefner

The actress gave birth to daughter Betsy in August 2020.

Back to top