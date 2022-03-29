Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
Podcasts
Celebrity Directory
Food
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Better2Gether
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe Now
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Exclusive
Harry Potter’s Scarlett Hefner and Cooper Hefner Welcome Twin Babies
By
Riley Cardoza
7 hours ago
Courtesy of Cooper Hefner/Instagram
4
2
/
4
Twin Time
The newborns slept.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
Oscars 2022's Best and Worst Dressed Stars: See the Fashion Wins and Woes
Stars React to Will Smith Striking Chris Rock After Oscars Joke About Jada
Rob Kardashian's Dramatic Weight Loss in Photos: See His Transformation!
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out