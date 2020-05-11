Moms Heather Locklear Shares Photo From Daughter Ava’s At-Home College Graduation By Dory Jackson May 11, 2020 Courtesy of Heather Locklear/Instagram 6 5 / 6 A Picture Worth 1,000 Words A framed photo of Ava was placed beside a vase filled with pink flowers. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News