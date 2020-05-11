Moms Heather Locklear Shares Photo From Daughter Ava’s At-Home College Graduation By Dory Jackson May 11, 2020 Courtesy of Ava Sambora/Instagram 6 3 / 6 Round of Applause The model smiled from ear to ear as she posed with her cap above her head. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News