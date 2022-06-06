Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Having Kids, Baby Fever

April 2022

“I know I’m gonna be a good mom,” Young said during a Daily Pop appearance. “But carrying your own [baby] and going through that and the pregnancy, and I don’t know how my body’s going to react. And I am busy. Sometimes I blink and the day is over, and I don’t get enough done. I’m like, ‘How am I gonna also take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I’m throwing up? What if I’m sick?’ I don’t have time for that right now, so I’m gonna push it off a little bit. But I’m excited.”