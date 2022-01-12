Top 5

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Having Kids, Baby Fever

Heather Rae Young Recieves 'Not Ideal News' Amid Fertility Journey
 Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
January 2022

Young received “not ideal news” at a fertility appointment, telling her Instagram followers that she was “trying to stay positive.” The reality star explained, “I have four [follicles] that are looking decent. Not the best number, so I’m going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it’s even worth extracting to create the embryo or if we are going to have to do another round [of injections], which, obviously it’s not the most fun thing to go through, so I’m really hoping for some good news.”

