Heather Rae Young: Tarek El Moussa’s Kids Are ‘My Best Friends’

January 2022

“I was looking back at photos today and wow it’s crazy how much the kids have grown. Just blows my mind,” Young captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback pics. “I got so lucky with these kids and the situation I came into back in 2019. They are so loving, smart and very, very strongminded (like their father) pushing me some days. It’s not always perfect, it’s very hard some days. But these kiddos are one of the reason[s] I want to want to have a baby. I told Tarek the other day they really are my best friends.”