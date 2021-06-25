Family Time Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids: Pics By Riley Cardoza June 25, 2021 Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram 21 1 / 21 June 2021 Young and Taylor adorably got their hair and makeup done together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News