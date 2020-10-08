Family Time

Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids: Pics

By
6 March 2020 Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s Kids
 Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
8
6 / 8
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

March 2020

The reality star gushed about spending “quality time” with the little ones.

Back to top