Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids: Pics

By
Tarek El Moussa’s Daughter Roasts Her Dad, Heather Rae Young Before Wedding
 Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram (2)
podcast
October 2021

“Heather told my dad that he had chicken legs,” Taylor revealed during a brief speech at the couple’s rehearsal dinner on Friday, October 23. “He talks about [it] 24/7 even when he’s sitting down making his legs look really big, he goes, ‘Do I still have chicken legs?’ He even admits that until they die he will never forget what she said … about his chicken legs.”

The Flipping 101 host captioned the Instagram Story video of the speech at the time, “Toast turned into a roast reallll quick … Tay didn’t hold back.”

