October 2022

Young gushed over her stepdaughter on social media, writing that Taylor “stole my heart the day I met her.” Revealing that the tween was the first person she and El Moussa told about their pregnancy, she continued, “On the night I told Tarek about our pregnancy, we were tucking her in and she said to us that if we do end up having a baby she wants to be the first person to know… so we had to tell her right then and there instead of surprising her and Bray together 😆.”

Young added: “[I] love this girl to pieces and can’t wait to see her be the best big sister to another baby brother ❤️.”