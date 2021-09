Single Mom Status

In 2015, Klum spoke candidly about single parenting, telling Redbook: “Women are capable of juggling a lot of balls – we do things that guys just cannot do. Men typically can juggle only one ball, and even then they’re like, ‘I’m confused. Should I put it in my right or left hand?’ A lot of them have a very hard time just trying to figure out what to do with that one ball. And often they want us to hold that one too.”